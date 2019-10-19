CB charge-sheets Gola Shah in 20th FIR; 33 accomplices ‘identified’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Crime Branch (CB) wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday produced Challan against Ravinder Kumar alias Ravinder Gupta alias Gola Shah, son of Suraj Prakash, resident of Greater Kailash Jammu in FIR 19/2011 lodged in Police Station, Crime Branch, Jammu under Sections 420 and 120-B RPC.

During investigation, documentary evidence and statements established offences against Gola Shah and two of his accomplices namely Joginder Singh, son of Ram Saran, resident of Sunjwan, the then Numberdar of the village Sunjwan and attorney holder of the piece of land pertaining to which cheating has been done. The third accused was Chet Ram, the owner of land who has expired.

This 20th FIR against Gola Shah was lodged on the complaint of Kuldeep Raj Gupta, son of late Rajmal Gupta and Rohit Mahajan, son of late Romesh Chander, both residents of Ward No. 1, R.S. Pura, Jammu.

According to handout issued by Crime Branch, Gola Shah kept on evading the investigation in this case and tried his best to delay the same. However, the Investigating Officer was able to prove the allegations of cheating against Gola Shah and his accomplices by collecting all relevant evidences and charge-sheeted them in the court of law on Friday.

The Crime Branch’s handout further stated that 21 FIRs are lodged against Gola Shah, who is a notorious land grabber and criminal. “Of these, Gola Shah is accused in 14 cases for land grabbing offences. First FIR was lodged against him in 2002 at Police Station Gangyal. Later, he became history sheeter of Police Station Gangyal and also Crime Branch Jammu. In 2006, when land grabbing incidences by Gola Shah started growing out of control, the then District Magistrate Jammu had slapped arrest warrants under PSA against him. At different times, he has been booked for crimes under Fraud (420 in common parlance), trespass, Arms Act in different Police Stations including Gangyal, Channi, Bahu Fort, R S Pura, Gandhi Nagar and Police Station Crime Branch, Jammu. Till now names of his 33 accomplices have been surfaced in various investigations, are members of his land grabbing mafia and many more are suspected to be working for him behind the curtain, revealed CB’s handout.

“Within few hours of Challan of case of land grabbing against Gola Shah, civilian people present in the court complex Jammu started showering their praises for the Crime Branch team. Few of the cheated persons even personally visited the Crime Branch office to express their appreciation and satisfaction with the professional work done by Crime Branch,” stated CB’s press release.