CB books Under Secretary Legislative Assembly

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Crime Branch (CB) Kashmir on Friday lodged an FIR against Under Secretary Legislative Assembly for duping two aspirants under the pretext of providing them government jobs.

The Under Secretary took an amount of Rs 4 lakh for providing government job from two persons who hail from Kuchipora Qazigund and Chandin Panjan. “They were provided fake and forged appointment orders in Rural Development Department.”

“Subsequent to the complaint the Crime Branch Kashmir initiated an enquiry, during the course of which it learnt that the suspect and his accomplice have extracted huge amounts from the aspirants under the garb of providing government jobs.

“It was also found that the appointment orders shown to have been issued by Commissioner Secretary to General Administration Department Srinagar and Commissioner Secretary Rural Development Department in favour of the duo aspirants turned out to be fake and forged ones,” a statement of the Crime Branch said.

Accordingly, FIR No. 30/2018 U/S 420, 471,120-B RPC read with 5(2) P.C Act was registered in Crime Branch Kashmir and investigation has been undertaken.