CB books tenants for producing fake sale deed

SRINAGAR: State Crime Branch Kashmir registered a Case FIR No. 32/2018 under Section 420,468,471, 120-B RPC P/S CBK against tenant Mohammad Amin Gojwari, son of Mohammad sultan Gojwari, resident of Saria Payeen Amira Kadal and Khursheed Ahmad Shah, son of Mohammad Sadiq Shah, resident of Maharaja Bazaar who hatched a criminal conspiracy with Rakesh Kumar Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, sons of late Dwarka Nath Sharma residents at present Darshanigate Katra Jammu who managed insertions in the original property documents (Sale Deed) which was registered with Court of Sub-Registrar Srinagar.

The property three-story building with shops was purchased by the complainant Mst. Wazira from Smt. Chandra widow of Dwarkinath resident of Marahaja Bazar Srinagar A/P New Plots Jammu in 1996. The tenants have made insertions in connivance with the sons of erstwhile owner of the said property namely Rakesh Kumar Sharma & Rajesh Kumar Sharma sons of late Dwarki Nath Sharma resident of at present Darshanigate Katra Jammu fraudulently and dishonestly to grab the property of the complainant which is actually in the possession of the complainant and mutated/transferred in the name of the complainant in revenue records. The investigation of the case has been taken up and is in progress.