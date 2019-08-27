CB books Manager (Accounts) of KC Hyundai, others for misappropriation of over Rs 2.13 crore

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Crime Branch (CB), Jammu has booked the Manager Accounts KC Hyundai, a unit of KC Automart Pvt. Ltd. Jammu, Bye Pass Road, Kamal Gupta, son of Subash Gupta, resident of 86 Sarwal Colony Jammu and his associates over alleged misappropriation of company’s funds to the tune of over Rs 2.13 crore.

It was alleged that the aforesaid employee of the company taking advantage of his position misappropriated/embezzled the funds of the company by way of cheating and fraud and misrepresenting to the management that exchange/royalty are payable to the customers and in this way, got the cheques signed from the management and were en-cashed by him and showed in books that this is recoverable from Hyundai which in fact was not recoverable from the aforesaid Company.

The owner of the company, complainant Rajiv Choudhary approached Crime Branch, Jammu with the application of fraud committed by accused Kamal Gupta but before the commencement of the enquiry to establish prima-facie of the case, the accused filed petitions before High Court of J&K and subsequently Supreme Court of India, to prevent Crime Branch, Jammu from proceeding ahead into the matter. Both the petitions were contested by Crime Branch, Jammu and were got dismissed and enquiry into the complaint was proceeded by Crime Branch, Jammu.

During enquiry it was surfaced that accused Kamal Gupta in the course of his employment as Manager accounts in M/S KC Hyundai, Bye Pass Road has misappropriated company’s money while playing with the accounts in connivance with Rohit Patel, son of P.K. Patel, resident of 42 GF Rishi Nagar, Ludhiana Habovial Kala Ludhiana who was vendor in company for providing Teflon coating and flushing of Engine oil, and Masood Ahmed Bhat, resident of Anantnag working as broker on behalf of company for selling vehicles in Anantnag Market. “Breaching the trust of the complainant, Kamal Gupta used to get the cheques signed from the management on the pretext of making payments to vendors but instead of making payment to vendors, he got them en-cashed through different cheques under the ledger head account of Ravi Kumar, who was engaged by the company for Denting/Painting in body shop. Similarly, payments were made into the account of Friends Associate Swarn Lal and cash was withdrawn. These payments were shown made despite the fact that these firms have done no work for the company”, the enquiry revealed. “Besides, Kamal Gupta having close association with Masood Ahmed Bhat has made excess payment of commission against the sale of vehicles amounting to Rs. 14.18 lakh which was never due to him. Masood Ahmed duped the company of Rs. 63 lakh against cars to which the proceeds of vehicles sold through him have been shown received which is not correct. Kamal Gupta with Rohit Patel prepared fake bills for Teflon coating of vehicles and flushing of engine oil, the services which were never provided to the customers and withdrawn an amount of Rs.45.74 lakh”, the enquiry further revealed.

It was surfaced in the enquiry that accused Kamal Gupta and his accomplice have misappropriated/embezzled the funds of the company to the tune of Rs. 2.13 crore by way of cheating and fraud and misrepresenting the facts before the management.

In this regard Crime Branch, Jammu has registered a formal case and investigation was set in motion.