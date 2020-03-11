CB books fraudster for managing appointment on fake order

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Crime Branch Jammu on Tuesday booked a junior engineering working in the Power Development Department for managing appointment on false and fake order.

Crime Branch Jammu registered a FIR against Akshay Choudhary, son of Rachpal Singh Choudhary, H No 122, Friends Colony (Opposite BSF complex) Talab Tillo Jammu, for managing a fake appointment order as Junior Engineer (Elect) against sports quota. Surprisingly, he has never played even school games but managed his appointment against sports quota of players.

The Superintending Engineer, O&M Circle No 1 J.K Power Transmission Corporation Limited 220KV Gladni Jammu (JKPTCL) recommended the case along with his enquiry report to Crime Branch to lodge FIR against appointment order of aforesaid Junior Engineer, in which fraud was discovered.

During the course of enquiry, it was established that Government order No 622-GAD of 2019 dated March 27, 2019 bearing endorsement no GDC-466/CM/2019/SRO dated March 27, 2019 was not issued by the General Administration Department, Civil Secretariat, Jammu. It was also established that Akshay Choudhary has managed false and fake appointment order and cheated the authorities by using it as genuine. Thus, commission of offences under Sections 420, 465, 468 and 471 IPC against aforesaid accused person were substantiated.

Crime Branch Jammu has registered FIR against accused for cheating and fraud in false and fake appointment order. The accused JE has managed his appointment order in March-2019 and joined in the office of Chief Engineer, System and Operation Wing Jammu. He was terminated by Superintending Engineer, O&M Circle No.1 J.K. Power Transmission Corporation Limited 220 KV Gladni Jammu (JKPTCL).

In this connection, a formal case FIR has been registered in Crime Branch Jammu and investigation initiated. The accused engineer had got his admission in Private Engineering College by paying hefty amount. Later-on, he managed job as Junior Engineer in Power Development Department of J&K, Government by corrupt means.

It is worthwhile to mention that an FIR was lodged in Crime Branch Jammu on March 2 2020, i.e., eight days back in which two accused Pallav Gupta and Sagar Kumar got joined Power Development Department of J&K, Government through corrupt means.