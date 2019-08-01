CB books conman for duping man of Rs 47 lakh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Crime Branch booked Madan Lal Koul, resident of D-132, Freedom Fighter Enclave IGNOU Road, Neb Saket New Delhi for duping a man namely Rouf Ahmed Beigh to the tune of Rs. 47 lakh.

According to the complaint lodged by Beigh, the suspect met him in the year 2009 and told him that he will facilitate allotment of C&F (Consignee and forwarding) distributorship of SAIL (Steel Authority of India Ltd) for J&K in his favour from M/S Bakaro Steel Plant, Bakaro Steel City Jharkhand and also assured him distributorship of HPCL for J&K.

The complainant agreed for the same along with his cousin brother Tariq Ahmad. The accused demanded huge amount to be paid to SAIL & HPCL as security deposit. The complainants paid Rs. 47 lakh to Madan Koul through various Cheques and also in cash as security deposits. The allotment letters purportedly issued by HPCL and SAIL proved to be fake and forged. In furtherance to the deal, fake and forged letters were issued by the accused to the complaint.

Accordingly, a case has been registered under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 RPC and a team of Crime Branch Kashmir has been assigned the investigation of the case.