CB books brokers for sale of State land

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Crime Branch (CB) Kashmir received a complaint from inhabitants of village Bangil Dhobiwan Tangmarg alleging therein that some land brokers/Mafia encroached the state land measuring 25 Kanals situated at Dhobiwan Kunzar.

Crime Branch Kashmir initiated an inquiry which revealed that one Mohammad Najeeb Goni son of Abdul Ganie Goni resident of Barzulla Baghat Srinagar in league with some land brokers namely Ghulam Mohammad son of Abdul Aziz Bhat resident of Ursan Bangil, Mohammad Ashraf Wani son of Mohammad Munawar resident of Utikoo Tehsil Karhama have sold, trespassed and encroached State land falling under survey No’s.5444,5447,5459, 5490,5452, 5460,5451,6439 situated at village Dhobiwan Kunzar.

It has been found that the said accused persons have erected a wall and the sign boards on the said plot thereby converting the said land into plots to easily offer for sale to interested parties. Najeeb Goni son of Abdul Ganie Goni resident of Barzulla Baghat Srinagar has issued power of attorney in favour of Gh. Mohammad for sale of State land against consideration who in league with others has sold the land after carving out plots.

Accordingly, Case FIR NO.28/2018 U/S 420,447-A RPC has been registered against accused persons out of them accused namely Ghulam Mohammad son of Abdul Aziz Bhat resident of Ursan Bangil, Mohammad Ashraf Wani son of Mohammad Munawar resident of Utikoo Tehsil Karhama have been arrested so far.