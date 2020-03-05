CAUTION NEEDED

With two doubtful cases of coronavirus or Covid-19 quarantined in GMC Jammu the China-created endemic has reached the nearest. There is nothing to panic quarantining is the process to isolate the suspected cases so that others remain safe. Which started as an epidemic in Wuhan area of China is slowly turning as an endemic worldwide. There is a sense of alarm but the quarantining process would help in checking its spread to further. A few years back south India was hit Nipha virus immediately after the floods and there was a scare but with precautions and passage of time it subsided so would be coronavirus. No doubt till that time health and civil aviation authorities would be facing the challenge of ensuring that the situation doesn’t spiral out of control. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has made it clear that the actions that newly affected countries take today will be the difference between a handful of cases and a pandemic. Does India – the world’s most populous country after China – have the wherewithal for timely containment? The Centre had told Parliament in November last year that there was one doctor for every 1,445 Indians as per the country’s current population estimate of 135 crore, well below the WHO-prescribed doctor-patient ratio of 1:1,000. The political leadership is busy offering platitudes about epidemic preparedness and inter-ministry coordination rather than giving the low-down on the availability of essential drugs and personal protective equipment – gloves, masks, respirators etc. – that healthcare professionals need while attending to Covid-19 patients. The increasing disruption to the global supply has restricted access to such basic equipment, underlining the need to rationalise its use and crack down on hoarding. It’s time to test the viability of a unified emergency response system, as envisaged in the National Health Policy-2017. The outbreak has triggered an information explosion, making it tough for the masses to separate facts from myths. The Central and state governments need to conduct an intensive awareness campaign to effectively counter misinformation. People spreading canards about magic remedies should be officially exposed to public ridicule. At the individual level, it’s all about sticking to the basics of hygiene and maintaining and personal cleanliness.