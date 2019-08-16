CAUTION NEEDED

The 2014 Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir which saw unprecedented 65 percent overall voter turnout in freezing temperatures was termed as the victory of democracy. The elections also won over all attempts to boycott, disrupt, delay and the floods which Kashmir never felt in the recent past. Arguably the successful elections removed the very cause for which the terrorism began in 1989 i.e. alleged rigging of elections. It goes to the credit of all security agencies that not one civilian life was lost in the entire electoral process. This was the high point of military stability. Today also Jammu and Kashmir with its new identity as Union Territories are limping back after 12 days of curbs imposed on communication channels. The region has changed much politically from and elected government to Governor Rule and now Centrally-ruled union territories. Today the atmosphere is charged with hope. Public discourse was on peace dividend, development and aspirations for a better future. While stone pelting by students, street protests in the visible spectrum of violence, public proclamation of Islamic Caliphate and Sharia by some terrorists though saw alarming component today remains a thing of the past. In order to deal with the emerging situation, first and foremost the mainstream political leaders need to reassert themselves as the military situation improves. The intensity and viciousness of the propaganda from Pakistan too has lowered to a large extent. Over the past couple of days we have witnessed some strict measures to regain stability. With all the efforts put in place it is reasonable to assume that the military situation would stabilise once again. Kashmir’s potential economic wealth remains much under actualised because of the prolonged disturbed situation and also lack of requisite skills and enterprise. The challenge then is how quickly and how well we can bridge the gap between military stability and political stability. By connecting economics with security and education it is possible to actualise the untapped economic potential and also provide meaningful employment for the youth.