CAUGHT IN TIME

Most of the development projects initiated during various governments including the last PDP-BJP coalition had failed to meet the deadlines. It looks the political silence has created more void. Even the former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed vowed to turn the corner on developmental front in Jammu during his tenure and assured to take up all the projects which had been on sleep mode being taken up for execution to create a perceptible impact on the ground. He said core sectors of development like connectivity and infrastructure building will primarily determine how fast we can propel our State towards economic prosperity. At that time as part of the development map he launched two projects which include modernisation of General Bus Stand multi-level car parking-cum-commercial complex at Jammu and double-lanning of Lakhanpur-Thein Road up to Ranjit Sagar Dam. The Chief Minister pitched for proper utilisation of funds under State Plan and the Centrally-Sponsored Schemes. He exuded confidence that Jammu Bus Stand modernisation project will be completed within the stipulated timeline of two years. Surprisingly the project was earlier inaugurated by the former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. At that time also the same songs of development getting Jammu world class infrastructure was made. And the mute testimony is the inaugural slab laid by Omar himself. Till date Jammu has not got its share of development and whatever frugal progress is seen is caught in the web of time and corruption. The much hyped rope-way project over the Tawi too has been caught in the web of time and is the mute testimony of government apathy towards promoting infrastructure in Jammu area especially for the promotion of tourism. The snail pace development has added only to hardships and cost overruns with long delays. And now these projects too carry the same promise but one has to wait for some more time to see the projects becoming reality.