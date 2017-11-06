Casual approach to Govt schools

Dear Editor,
Government institutions have bacome a casual approach for the working government as the institutions in rural areas of Jammu have acute lack of staff since a very long time. Central Government is making schemes for better quality education to whole country but what will be the use of that schemes if the staff in not available in the schools? How can we expect a good result if a Urdu faculty teaches science in the class? But this is not the schools fault they have to arrange lectures by any how in areas of Jammu like Doda, Kishtwar, Udhampur where there is about above 30 per cent of shortage and it results to low grade education to students who deserve better. The Education Department seems to be a spectator instead of taking steps to settle down the matter.
Heena Tabassum
Jammu
