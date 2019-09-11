Cash withdrawn fraudulently

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: An amount of Rs 2,04,000 was fraudulently withdrawn from bank account of a person here on Tuesday.

As per reports, Sulender Singh, resident of Pulwama, presently staying at Channi Himmat lodged a complaint with Police that someone has withdrawn a sum of Rs 2,04,000 fraudulently from his bank account. He further informed that on getting an SMS on mobile regarding the transaction, he approached bank authorities, who further told him that the money has been withdrawn ‘online’. Taking cognizance of the complaint, Police has registered a case and started investigation.