Cash snatched from man

JAMMU: Rs 5000 was snatched from a man in Trikuta Nagar area on Monday.

As per the details, Trikuta Nagar Police registered a case vide FIR No 201/2019, under section 341/323/147/382/Rpc against Nizam Din; Farooq Ahmed, Sham Din and Manzoor Ahmed, all sons of Alam Din, resident s of Narwal Bala Jammu for stanching Rs 5000 from Mohd Sadiq, son of Sultan Mohd, resident of Narwal Bala Jammu.