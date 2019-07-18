Cash snatched from man in bank

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Snatchers on Wednesday snatched Rs 31,000 from a man in a bank at Aquaf Market. As per the details, Sanjeev Singh, resident of Valmiki Colony lodged a complaint that somebody snatched Rs 31,000 from him while he was in bank to deposit the same. He alleged that three persons were involved in crime. Police is investigating the matter.
