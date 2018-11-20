Cash for Vote: Five cars of BJP, NC leaders seized

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Dharamsal Police in district Rajouri on Monday night seized five cars of different make, believed to be owned by leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National Conference (NC). The district is going to second phase of Panchayat polls tomorrow.

Though the NC is boycotting the elections yet sources told STATE TIMES that many of its prominent workers including former Sarpanchs and Panchs are in the fray.

The seizure of vehicles of BJP and NC leaders and reports of alleged circulation of money has added a new dimension to the ongoing Panchayat polls.

The three vehicles owned by BJP leaders were seized after NC leaders made accusation of these being used for influencing the voters in far flung areas of district. This triggered counter allegation by the BJP about involvement of NC leaders in money trail.

This led to seizure of yet another two vehicles, owned by NC activists. SHO Dharamsal Inspector Amit Singh told STATE TIMES that five vehicles have been seized after complaints were made by some people in the area. He, however, denied reports about recovery of money from any of these vehicles. He further said investigations are on.