Cases of eve teasing, assault registered

JAMMU: Two cases of trespassing and physical assault have been registered by the Akhnoor and Janipur police on Tuesday. According to reports, Rekha Devi a resident of Akhnoor has complained about trespass and eve teasing by one Sanjiv Kumar, a resident of Doka Jagir. She alleged when she objected to his behavior he assaulted her. In another incident Neelam a resident of Doordarshan Lane, Janipur has complained that Sarjit Singh Sahani and Vikas Gupta resident Bharat Nagar barged into her house and behaved indecently and when she raised voice both managed to escape. Police as registered cases in both the incidents.
