Case under POCSO Act registered

State Times News AKHNOOR: A case under POCSO Act has been registered in Akhnoor Police Station on Wednesday. As per the details, a girl from Devipur lodged a complaint with police that Vijay Kumar, resident of Balle Da Bagh harassed her. On her complaint, police has registered a case under POCSO Act and started investigation.
