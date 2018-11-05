Case registered under IT Act

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Domana Police has registered a case in uploading objectionable photograph of woman. The complainant a resident of Dogra Hall had alleged that somebody has uploaded her photographs on social site.Police has registered a case under IT Act and a hunt has been launched to nab the culprit.
