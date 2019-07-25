Case registered under IT Act

STATE TIMES NEWSJAMMU: Police on Wednesday registered a case under IT Act at Nagrota. As per the details, a girl lodged a complaint with Nagrota Police that somebody has created her fake facebook profile and shared her mobile number asking people to contact on this number for massage services. She alleged that she is receiving calls after her number was uploaded on her fake FB profile. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
