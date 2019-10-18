Case registered over misappropriation of CDF

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police on Thursday registered a case after misappropriation of CDF surfaced in Nagrota area.

As per the details, police received a complaint that misappropriation of CDF has taken place in Nagrota area by way of preparing bogus documents of development work conducted in 2017-18 while on ground there was no such work executed.

Acting over complaint, police during investigation found misappropriation of CDF amounting to Rs 7 lakh. Police has registered a case against RDD and Panchayat Chairman.