Case registered over misappropriation of CDF

JAMMU: Police on Thursday
registered a case after misappropriation of CDF surfaced in Nagrota area.
As per the details, police
received a complaint that misappropriation of CDF has taken place in Nagrota
area by way of preparing bogus documents of development work conducted in
2017-18 while on ground there was no such work executed.
Acting over complaint,
police during investigation found misappropriation of CDF amounting to Rs 7
lakh. Police has registered a case against RDD and Panchayat Chairman.
