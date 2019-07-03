Case registered against teacher for threatening to kill minor student

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Police on Tuesday registered a case after an undated video came to light purportedly showing a teacher of a private school from Kupwara district for allegedly threatening to kill a minor student with an axe if he does not mend his behaviour. A police spokesman said individuals who are believed to have knowledge about the incident are being questioned.

“Today a video was found circulating on social media, in which a young boy is seemingly held to the ground by a male person, who is holding an axe in another hand and threatening to assault him with it. It seems that incident has taken place at Future Education Institute Wagahat Magam.

“Cognisance of the same has been taken, consequent to which a case has been registered with FIR No. 167/2019 in police station Handwara under relevant sections of law,” the spokesman said.

The teacher, with an axe, can be seen threatening to “slaughter” the crying kid in the presence of other students if he does not improve his behaviour.

The students are not dressed in their uniforms and are wearing winter clothes like Pheran (traditional Kashmiri gown used to keep warm during winter) and sweaters. Social media users expressed outrage over the incident after the video went viral. Officials of the education department said they are not aware of the video but will investigate the matter.