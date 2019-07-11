Case registered against private company

State Times News JAMMU: Police has registered a case against private company on Wednesday. As per the details, Mandeep Singh from SKUAST lodged a complaint with Satwari Police that Nijam Company had cheated him. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Tyrese Gibson to headline thriller ‘Inside Game’
Public education must to mitigate CVD burden: Dr Sushil
BJP launches membership drive in Delhi, Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins party
Tanushree Dutta opposes police claim of no proof to prosecute Patekar
Heartfulness Yoga and Meditation Workshop concludes.
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper