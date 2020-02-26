Case lodged under POCSO Act

STATE
TIMES NEWS
BARI BRAHMANA: Police has
registered a case under POCSO Act.
As per the details, parents of a minor girl lodged a complaint
with Bari Brahmana Police that Badrinath, son of Jagdish Raj, resident of
Dhyansar, Kartholi is harassing their daughter since long. Taking cognizance in
the matter, police has registered a case and nabbed the accused.
