Case lodged against online fraudsters for duping woman of Rs 22 lakh

SRINAGAR: Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone Srinagar registered a case against online fraudsters who duped a woman from Srinagar of Rs 22 lakh on the pretext of having won a lottery.

A woman aged 35 years hailing from Srinagar reported to Cyber Police Station Srinagar stating that she was duped of Rs 22 lakh by online fraudsters on the pretext of having won a lottery.

The complainant stated that she received an email/SMS informing her that she had won a lottery and the prize money shall be assigned to her in foreign currency denominations.

The woman accordingly responded to the email and the fraudsters then communicated with the woman on her mobile phone.

She was then asked to pay for various charges like registration fee, processing fee, tax, etc before the lottery prize money could be transferred to her. The woman then transferred the amount to the tune of Rs 22 lakh (approx) to various bank accounts. The woman after transferring the amount made efforts to call them but was unable to establish contact.

It was then the woman realised that she has been cheated by the online fraudsters and no lottery amount was going to come through. She accordingly approached the Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone, Srinagar and lodged an FIR vide case FIR No. 02 of 2020 under relevant sections of law. Further investigation in the matter is in progress.