Case filed against private company, Govt employees for digging road

State Times News BARI BRAHMANA: Police on Wednesday registered a case against private company and Govt employees for digging road for laying telecom cable at Bari Brahmana. As per the details, police received an information that a contract was done with a private company by the Govt for laying of telecom cable with machine but it is being executed manually thus cheating the government and incurring damage to the road. Taking serious cognizance of the matter, police has registered the case against private company and Govt employees.
