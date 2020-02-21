Carrom trials on Feb 26

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Carrom Association shall conduct selection trials for the upcoming 46th Sub Junior National and Inter-State Carrom Championship 2019-20 as also 26th All India Federation Cup 2019-20 scheduled to be held at Bada Lalpura, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh from March 31 to April 3.

The selection trials for all three upcoming events shall be held at Sports Hall, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Rajbagh Srinagar on February 26 from 12:30 PM onwards, a handout issued by the Association here on Friday informed.

Those Sub Junior (under 14 boys and girls as also senior Carrom players (men and women) from the district units have been advised to send the entries before February 26.

For Registration, players can contact Secretary, Arif Sultan (7006355520) or General Secretary, Adil Shah (9906514153). Players can also register through SMS (text message) on the above given numbers. Players are also advised to bring along original age proof.