Carmel Convent organises Inter-school Quiz Competition

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Carmel Convent Higher Secondary School organised the sixth Inter-school Quiz competition ‘Quest’ in the school hall.

Ten reputed schools of the city participated. The quiz coordinator Anita Rampal welcomed the participants and briefed them about day’s proceedings.

The contest comprised of ten rounds and every round was a mixed bag of questions from history, sports, books and authors, current affairs, languages and vocabulary, general knowledge, science, etc. which engaged the students for two hours.

The students showcased their brilliance by rapidly answering all the questions and gave each other a tough competition.

The concluding rapid fire round was the most fascinating and was played between all the schools.

Although all the teams participated actively, Carmel Convent Higher Secondary School emerged as the winner.

The rolling trophy was taken by the winning school.

The second and third prizes were bagged by JK Public School, Kunjwani and Jodhamal Public School respectively.

All the participants were awarded with a participation certificate.

School Principal Sr. Maria Swati a.c. congratulated all the schools for their commendable efforts. She also presented trophies and certificates to the winners and participants.