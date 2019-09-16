Career Counselling Session held at GDC Ramban

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: To develop an atmosphere besides providing an opportunity to youth for choosing their desired profession as career and make their life successful Nirvana Academy, Ramban organised ‘Career Counselling for Beginners’ at Government Degree College (GDC), Ramban on Monday.

The key resources person of the programme was Saba Noreen whereas incharge Principal of the College Prof Vijay Kumar, Prof Zakir Naik, senior media persons including Bilal Bali and Tahir Mushtaq besides large number of students participated in the programme.

Saba Noreen emphasised upon the students to dream big and stressed that the students should select educational courses based on their interest and aptitude and should not opt for courses forced. She said that there are number of professionals which one can opt depending on their choice. She asked the students to take advantage of the counselling sessions and take the right decisions at the right time to be able to compete.

Students were informed that a new counselling centre comprising renowned faculties and trainers will start functioning in Ramban town soon and it would provide the counselling to KAS, IAS and other competitive exams aspirants at their door step. During the interaction session, students asked various questions to the expertise related to the carrier building options. Students termed it as an enriching experience and they thanked the authorities for organising such session.