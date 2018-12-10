Career counseling vital for better future of students: IGP Jammu

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dr S.D Singh, Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone held an interaction programme with the students of MSc Botany Ist and 3rd semesters and faculty members of Botany, Department of Jammu University at Police Officers Mess Gulshan Ground Jammu here on Sunday.

The aim of the programme was an informal interaction with the students and to provide them with the career counseling so that they may be better prepared to choose a career of their choice after completion of their Master’s degree.

A large number of queries and questions were asked by the students from IGP and other police officers present over there regarding career options and patterns of State Public Service Commission and UPSC exams. A fruitful discussion session was held between the students and police officers in a very informal manner.

The faculty members included Dr Namrata Sharma, HoD Botany Department, Prof Veenu Koul, Dr Harish, Dr Sikander and Dr Geeta all from Botany Department.

The other police officers who participated in the session include Vivek Gupta DIG JKS Range, Rajesh Sharma, SSP, SO to IGP JZ, Amrit Paul SP North, Viney Sharma SP South and Sheema Nabi Qasba- IPS SDPO West Jammu.