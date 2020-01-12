Career Adda releases monthly current affair magazine

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Career Adda Jammu, a coaching institute in Jammu, on Sunday released monthly current affair magazine namely ‘Career Adda Jammu Current Affair Booster’. The event was held in the presence of Chairman A.S Bali, Managing Director Romesh Kumar, Co-founder Ganesh Dass and staff of Career Adda Jammu. According the management team, the magazine covered all the important events of every field around the world and it will be very helpful to the youth.
