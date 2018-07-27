Cardi B pulls out of Bruno Mars’ tour

Share Share 0 Share 0

Los Angeles: Rapper Cardi B, who recently gave birth to her daughter, has pulled out of Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic tour.

The rapper was announced as a special guest for the last leg of Mars tour in February.

Cardi took to Twitter and said that she thought she would be physically capable of returning to the stage but she underestimated the “whole mommy thing”.

“I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically. I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing,” the rapper said.

“Not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it’s not healthy for her to be on the road,” she added.

Cardi also thanked Mars for understanding her decision.

“I hope you guys understand .This have been such a hard decision. I want to thank @brunomars for understanding,” she wrote.

In return, Mars shared some kind words of support for Cardi and said she is doing the “right thing”.

“I know the fans will understand. You are absolutely doing the right thing. I also know we’ll share the stage when the time is right. We love you Cardi and we will play Bodak Yellow every night in your honour,” the singer wrote.

Cardi was scheduled to join Bruno’s tour in September. The two musicians had teamed up for their collaborative song “Finesse (Remix)” earlier this year. (PTI)