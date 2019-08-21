Dear Editor, Refer to ‘Beware of carbon monoxide poisoning in kitchens’; the combustion products of LPG are water and carbon dioxide, which have little adverse effect as it causes you to breathe a little faster. When there is insufficient supply of oxygen, as in a closed room, the problem arises. If the oxygen supply falls below a certain level, the propane (constituent of LPG) will burn with yellow instead of blue flame and produce carbon monoxide (CO) which is highly toxic. It binds with the haemoglobin – with 200 times more affinity than oxygen – thereby starving the brain of oxygen. To avoid this situation, there should be adequate ventilation. Ravish K Chauhan, Yamunanagar.
