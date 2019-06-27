Car rolls down, 2 injured

Share Share Share 0

NOWSHERA: Two youths were injured when the car they were boarding, rolled down from road near Rajal and fell into a 50 feet deep gorge. The car bearing registration No JK11B-8501 was on its way from Rajal to Nowshera.

The injured persons identified as Sumit Kumar (25), son of Ved Kumar, resident of Darshan Nagar and Vinkal Kumar(35), resident of Kalsian were immediately shifted to Sub District Hospital Nowshera and admitted for treatment.

The police have registered the case for investigation.