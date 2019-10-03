Car hits divider, 5 injured

State Times News JAMMU: At least five persons got injured after a car in which they were travelling hit a divider near Nagrota area on Wednesday. As per the details, a car on way to Katra from Jammu hit a divider near Jagti as a result five of its occupants got injured and were shifted to GMC hospital for treatment. The injured have been identified as Ramandeep Singh, son of Shamsher Singh, resident of Karnal; his wife Suman, sons Ujjwal Choudhary and Kartik Chuodhary and Amandeep Singh, son of Shamsher Singh. Police has registered a case for investigation.
