Car hits divider, 5 injured

JAMMU: At least five persons got injured after a car in which they were travelling hit a divider near Nagrota area on Wednesday.

As per the details, a car on way to Katra from Jammu hit a divider near Jagti as a result five of its occupants got injured and were shifted to GMC hospital for treatment.

The injured have been identified as Ramandeep Singh, son of Shamsher Singh, resident of Karnal; his wife Suman, sons Ujjwal Choudhary and Kartik Chuodhary and Amandeep Singh, son of Shamsher Singh. Police has registered a case for investigation.