Car hit by shooting stone; three injured

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Three persons were injured after the car in which they were travelling was hit by a shooting stone in Ramban area on Saturday.

As per the details, a car (JK19-5960) which was on its way to Srinagar from Jammu was hit by shooting stone in Ramsoo area as a result three persons travelling in it got injured. They were shifted to hospital and have been identified as Sajjad Ahmed, son of Mohd Yaseen; Mohd Ashaf, son of Abdul Rashid and Mohd Ashraf, resident of Neel.