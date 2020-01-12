Car hit by shooting stone; three injured

STATE TIMES NEWS
RAMBAN:
Three persons were injured after the car in which they were travelling was hit
by a shooting stone in Ramban area on Saturday.
As per the details, a car (JK19-5960) which
was on its way to Srinagar from Jammu was hit by shooting stone in Ramsoo area
as a result three persons travelling in it got injured. They were shifted to hospital
and have been identified as Sajjad
Ahmed, son of Mohd Yaseen; Mohd Ashaf, son of Abdul Rashid and Mohd Ashraf,
resident of Neel.
