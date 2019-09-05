Car driver died in mishap

State Times News JAMMU: A car driver was killed in a road mishap on Wednesday. As per details, Sudershan Singh, son of Dharam Pal Singh, resident of Lagate Morh got injured, when the car, he was driving, rammed into a divider. He was immediately shifted to hospital, where doctors declared him as brought dead. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Poor, middle-class should avail benefit of Ayushman Bharat: Dr Sushil
Sajid Nadiadwala clarifies Salman’s “Kick 2” is not releasing on Eid next year
Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi reunite with ‘Luka Chuppi’ director for ‘Mimi’
Janhvi to star in Karan Johar’s ‘Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl’
Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal turns director with ‘Factory’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper