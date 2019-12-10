Car driver assaulted

STATE
TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A car driver was assaulted by another driver in Nagrota area
on Monday.
As per the details, Aman Mahajan, son of Suraj Mani, resident of
Purani Mandi lodged a complaint with police that a car hit his car and on being
objected he was assaulted. He further disclosed that later the accused fled
from the spot. Police has registered a case and started tracing the
accused.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Film on IAS officer Durga in works
Harsh winter takes heavy toll on heart: Dr Sushil
Salman isn’t affected by his stardom: Sonakshi
Pankaj Kapur joins son Shahid in ‘Jersey’
Ranveer Singh shares his first look from ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper