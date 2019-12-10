Car driver assaulted

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A car driver was assaulted by another driver in Nagrota area on Monday.

As per the details, Aman Mahajan, son of Suraj Mani, resident of Purani Mandi lodged a complaint with police that a car hit his car and on being objected he was assaulted. He further disclosed that later the accused fled from the spot. Police has registered a case and started tracing the accused.