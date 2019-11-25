Captivating performances mark culmination of Purvottar Dhara

State Times News

JAMMU: Purvottar Dhara- a festival featuring artists from northeast and other regions, in which over 200 artists showcased their vibrant tradition, folk music and dance forms concluded here on Sunday at Abhinav Theatre.

Organised by Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, the festival received repeated applauds from folks of Jammu, in which artists from over 12 States of northeast and other parts of country showcased their culture and tradition in the ‘city of temples’ through music and dance. The festival was an effort to connect the folks of Jammu and Kashmir with diverse range of music and dances of other parts of the country especially north eastern regions.

Today’s programme started with sensational presentation of Lianda Folk & Classical Academy from Manipur, in which artists showcased Mangla Charan, based on immortal poem Geet Govindam of Kavi Jayadev. The artists also presented Vasanta Darnam, an extract from the first ‘Sarga’ of poem Geet Govindam of Kavi Jayadev. The artists further showcased Hari Riha which is a dance form taken from Geet Govinda. It was followed by presentation of yet another scintillating performance of Bihu Dance by Deepen Das & Group from Assam. Performed in a group, the Bihu dancers are usually young men and women, and their dancing style is characterised by brisk steps, and rapid hand movements. The third presentation of concluding day of Purvottar Dhara witnessed magnificent performance of Tapu Dance by Taho Mibang & Group from Arunachal Pradesh. The folk dance is performed by males only during festival of Aran. In Tapu War Dance, the dancers vigorously re-enact actions of war, its gory details and the triumphant cries of warriors. This presentation was followed by another power-packet performance of Siddi Dhamal by Sabbir Kamaal Siddi & group from Gujarat. The last presentation of Purvottar Dhara made everybody spellbound with performance of Khete Khan (Yuva Bismillah Khan SNA awardee) & group from Rajasthan.

The vote of thanks was presented by Arup Bordoloi, Project Director, Guwahati Centre of Sangeet Natak Akademi.