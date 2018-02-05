Captain, 3 jawans martyred in Pak shelling in Rajouri

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Two teenagers among 4 injured; 84 schools closed

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Captain and three Army jawans were killed and four people, including two teenagers, injured on Sunday in heavy Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, forcing Indian troops to retaliate, officials said.

In the wake of heavy shelling, all schools situated within five kilometres of the LoC in Rajouri district have been closed by authorities for three days.

Pakistan forces initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, mortars and missiles in Bhimbher Gali (BG) sector along the LoC. Pakistan army targeted one of the forward Indian posts using Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM). The Army retaliated strongly and effectively and heavy damage has been inflicted on Pakistani Army Posts.

However, in the exchange of fire, one Captain and three jawans were grievously injured and succumbed to their injuries and attained martyrdom.

“Martyrdom of Indian Army soldiers will not go in vain. The unprovoked action by Pakistani Army will be given a befitting response”, said an army spokesperson.

The martyred soldiers have been identified as 23-year-old Captain Kapil Kundu, hailing from Village Ransika Tehsil Pataudi, District Gurgaon. He is survived by his mother Sunita Devi. He was to turn 23 on February 10.

Rifleman Ramavatar survived by his wife Rachana Lodhi hails from Village Baraka,Tehsil Gwalior.

23-year-old Rifleman Subham Singh from village Mukand Pur Choudharian, Tehsil Marheen, district Kathua is survived by his father Parshotam Singh, and Havilder Roshan Lal who is survived by his wife Asha Devi hailed from Village Nicholas, Tehsil Ghagwal, District Samba.

The injured has been identified as L/Nk Iqbal Ahmed. All the soldiers are from 15 JaK LI. Earlier in the day, two teenagers and a jawan were injured in Shahpur sector of Poonch district in the shelling, which started this morning and was continuing intermittently, a police official said.

He identified the injured civilians as Shahnaz Bano (15) and Yasin Arif (14), both residents of Islamabad village of Shahpur, and said both were hospitalised.

In another ceasefire violation by Pakistan in nearby Rajouri district, six mortars exploded near Neaka Panjgrain and Tarkundi villages in Manjakote sector at around 3.40 PM , a police official said .

The mortars were fired by Pakistani troops and was responded by Indian forces guarding the LoC, triggering an exchange of fire between the two sides which was continuing when last reports were received, he said.

“All 84 schools located in 0-5 km from the LoC stretch from Sunderbani to Manjakote shall remain closed for the next three days,” Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri Shahid Iqbal said.

The officials said that the situation was very tense as firing and shelling by Pakistani troops continued round the clock.

In January alone eight civilians and six security personnel were killed and over 65 injured in ceasefire violations by Pakistan troops along Indo-Pak border in Jammu region.

Pakistani troops carried out intense shelling along the IB in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts and LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts from January 18 to 22.

While there were no ceasefire violations by Pakistan reported along the IB since January 22, intermittent shelling has taken place along the LoC.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also tweeted to share her anger and pain. “Pained to hear that three soldiers were killed and two injured along the Line of Control in Rajouri. My condolences to the deceased’s families”.

Conveying his heartfelt sympathies to the families of slain soldiers, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh said “The sacrifices rendered by the martyrs would be remembered forever”.