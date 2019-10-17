Capacity building training on GPDP held

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (RD&PR) department on Thursday organised capacity building training on Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP), Mission Antyodaya Survey and PPCs for block level officers of line departments.

District Development Commissioner Nazim Zai Khan chaired the day long programme which witnessed a series of activities envisaging capacity building and training of the designated block officers for implementation of Gram Panchayat Development Plan and Mission Antyodaya Survey.

The DDC exhorted upon the officers to complete the Mission Antyodaya survey, 2019 on fast-track basis as the grading & funding of Panchayats will be based on this important survey.

He impressed upon the officers to prepare a pool of dedicated frontline workers who will be responsible for explaining in detail regarding various schemes being implemented by the Department at the Panchayat level.

The departments were informed to organise at least 4 Gram Sabhas besides ward Sabhas before December 31 in each Panchyat to finalise GPDP. The DDC instructed the sectoral heads of all the line departments whose subjects have been transferred to the Halqa Panchayats to hold a meeting for achieving the objectives of the People’s plan Campaign (PPC) & Mission Antyodaya survey.

A detailed presentation about the framework of GPDP and Mission Antyodaya was given by Master Resource Person, BDO Gundi Dharam, Bahar Ahmed. Threadbare discussion was also held regarding GPDP portal and Panchayat-wise resource allocation. Later, a workshop was also organized for officers of line departments by master trainer.