Capacity Building focuses on manual for procurement of goods, works

JAMMU: The second day of the three-day capacity building programme for officials of J&K witnessed presentations on different aspects of e-procurement and General Financial Rules (GFR) by the experts and faculty members from National Institute of Financial Management (NIFM) and J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration & Rural Development (IMPARD).

The presentations, made on Saturday, threw light on the topics pertaining to GFR manual, consultancy services and works manual currently in vogue.

Earlier in the day, deliberations were made on the ‘Manual for Procurement of Goods-2017’ and outsourcing of non-consultancy services. The trainers had a threadbare discussion on the subjects they spoke about. They elaborated the contents of their topic with respect to the relevant sections of the GFR.

In the 2nd session, the participating officials were familiarised about recommended procedures for hiring of consultancy services and ‘Manual for Works 2019’.

Each presentation was followed by an interactive session and question-answer session. The queries from officials were elaborately replied by the concerned trainers.

Training on procurement of standard quality goods, services and works by government departments were some of the concerns that dominated today’s discussions. Special instructions regarding processes and technicalities of tendering of works or services to be accomplished by the departments were imparted. The officials also gave their feedback about the current nature and scope of the work they perform on day to day basis.

In the first of its kind capacity building program, around 385 high ranking government officials are being trained in updated trends and procedures to be followed in the procurement of goods or services. The programme is scheduled to train 1000 officials from J&K in the phases to come.

All the participating officials were also provided with the relevant subject material on GFR, 2017, e-procurement and Government e-Market Place (GeM) which would benefit them during the course of e-procurement and other official works.

The event is being organised by Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), NIFM, National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), Government of India, in collaboration with Department of Finance and J&K IMPARD, Government of J&K.