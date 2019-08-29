Capacity building camp for Sarpanchs held

STATE TIMES NEWS

BASOHLI: A capacity building camp for Sarpanchs of Basholi was today organized here by the Rural Development Department.

The Sarpanchs of six blocks of Mahanpur, Dhar Mahanpur, Basohli, Bhoond, Duggan and Bani participated in the workshop with District Development Commissioner, Dr. Raghav Langer as the chief guest.

The objective of workshop was to review the functioning of Panchayats and to make them effective as well as efficient institution for local self governance. The DDC said that these public outreach camps will help in increasing targeted coverage of various welfare schemes and programmes besides devolution of functions to PRIs pertaining to various departments.

He advised Gram Panchayts to priorities water conservation works and know their role and governance issues. Besides, Back to Village demands also needs to be accommodated in village development plans, DDC exhorted and added that far flung and left out areas can only be developed through functioning of PRIs.

ADC Basohli, T R Thapa also flagged several issues in pertaining to PDD, PHE, Health and Education department. He mentioned that 15 PHE projects were in pipeline for want of approval and a Sub Station was announced at village Draman during Back to Village program which is a long pending demand of villagers.

ADC Basohli also raised the issue of vacancies of doctors, Paramedics and teachers in the area.

The Sarpanchs also raised area specific demands and projected several demands. They sought fresh BPL survey, streamlining of PDS, road connectivity, augmentation of drinking water and benefits under Ayushman Bharat and KCC schemes, old age/ widow pension besides financial assistance under SMAS.

Several stalls were put up by different departments showcasing their schemes.

Later, a plantation drive was also held in the premises of Town Hall in which DDC also participated.

ACD, Sukhpal Singh, SDM Bani, Joginder Singh Jasrotia, Engineers, BDOs, AD FCS & CA, other concerning officers and Sarpanchs were present in this program.