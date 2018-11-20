Cantt, Singh Clubs win in Eid-Diwali Milan Cricket

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Ashu’s five-wicket haul helped Cantt Cricket Club to register a big 99-run win over Kashmir Happenings XI in the ongoing Seventh Eid-Diwali Milan Cricket Cup, organised by Zonal Police Headquarters Jammu in collaboration with Simula Cricket Club, KC Sports Club and Vishal Cricket Club at Parade Ground, here on Tuesday.

Earlier batting first, Cantt Club scored 160 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Babar was the top scorer with 44 runs while Parshotam scored 30 and Sahil made 25. From Kashmir Happenings, Jerry took three wickets, Rahul grabbed two and Asif claimed one wicket. In reply, Kashmir Happenings failed to chase the target and managed to score only 61 runs in 15.3 overs for the loss of ten wickets. Asif with (17) and Sunil (12) were the main scorers. For Cantt Club, Ashu with his tight line and length scalped five important wickets while Parshotam and Dheeraj Asif took one each. Ashu was adjudged as Man of the Match.

In another match, Singh Club Akhnoor defeated Lakshmi Club by 49 runs.

Singh Club, batting first, scored 140 runs for the loss of five wickets in the 18 overs. Manik played a fine inning of 41 runs while Hunny scored 30 and Chandan made 19 runs.

For Lakshmi Club, Sameer picked four wickets, Jugjab took two and Boby claimed one wicket.

In reply, Lakshmi Club could not chase the target and managed to score 91 runs for the loss of ten wickets. Jugjab with (19), Nipun (14) and Yuvraj (12) runs were the main scorers. For Singh Club, Happy clinched four wickets, Rajinder and Sunil took two each and Sham picked one wicket. Happy was adjudged as Man of the Match.

In today’s matches Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma and Deputy Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar were the special invitees who inspected cricket ground and also interacted with the players participating in the tournament. Today’s matches were officiated by Ashok Kumar, Sanju and Vijay.