Candle march seeking justice for Murfad taken out

POONCH: Youth Association for Service of Humanity and Nation (YASHAN) took out a candle march in Poonch town to condemn killing of innocent youth in NC President Farooq’s residence at Bathindi Jammu. Members of civil society in large number took part in the rally and raised slogans against killing of Murfad.
Leading the protest march Imtiaz Salaria President YASHAN condemned cold blooded murder of youth. “After killing innocent youth, attempts are being made to cover up the murder” he said and questioned that how in broad day light a person without any weapon could enter high security zone and if he had entered he should have been arrested, at that time when even VIPS were not present.
