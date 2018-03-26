Cancer treatment, PG programmes to take worst hit at SKIMS in 2018

Share Share 0 Share 0

For 9 years Government fails to implement SRO-283 that hikes faculty retirement age to 65 years

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

SRINAGAR: Patient care as well as postgraduate and doctoral programmes at the iconic Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) are taking the worst ever hit in the current year as a large number of senior faculty members have either reached superannuation in recent past or would be retiring in the next few months.

Depletion of human resource at the State’s only tertiary care hospital and deemed university is mainly attributed to the Government’s failure or reluctance to implement SRO-283 of 2009 that brings service matters of faculty, including the age of retirement, at par with a number of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh and Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences Lucknow.

While as the faculty members at AIIMS, PGMIER and other top ranking hospitals in India retire at 65 years, their counterparts at SKIMS reach superannuation at the age of 62 years as successive governments in Jammu and Kashmir have not implemented SRO-283 since the day it was notified in Omar Abdullah’s government in 2009.

SKIMS functions under the administrative control of a Governing Body which, by default, has Chief Minister as its Chairperson and is responsible for taking and approving major policy decisions.

Mainly due to retirement of senior faculty members in the last few years, coupled with the Government’s failure to fill up the vacancies for a long time, faculty effective strength at SKIMS has fallen from 200 to 160 and would further reduce to 150 in the next few months. The interview process to promote the existing faculty members and induct around 20 fresh Assistant Professors started in June 2017 and is still incomplete and unlikely to be completed in the next three months.

Significantly, in an interim order in a writ petition filed by 17 faculty members, a judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court has mandated SKIMS on December 12, 2017, to allow the services of the faculty till 65 years of age at their own risk and responsibility. Over two dozen professors and other faculty members have submitted representations to Chief Minister, beseeching her to raise the age of retirement from 62 years to 65 years which, according to their contention, would protect both, the patient care as well as the PG and doctoral programmes.

“Medical Oncology, Nuclear Medicine and Hospital Administration departments are taking the worst hit”, said a group of PG students. They complained to STATE TIMES that the authorities had turned “completely blind” to the chaotic situation and crisis building up at SKIMS. “Crucial decisions remain pending for years”, they asserted. Two of the Governing Body members, who insisted to remain anonymous, confirmed to this newspaper that administration, patient care and developmental programmes had suffered. They, however, praised Chief Secretary B.B. Vyas for his sustained efforts to streamline things at SKIMS.

“It’s already a 900-bed hospital. With the completion of Maternity Hospital, our total strength will be 1100 beds. Government of India-funded State Cancer Institute is scheduled to start functioning in December this year. PET-CT Scan equipment worth Rs 30 crore has been installed recently. But we will be having no qualified and trained staff to run these prestigious centres and machinery”, said a Professor.

Head of Department (HOD) Medical Oncology Prof. Sheikh Aijaz Aziz has retired in February 2018. This crucial department is now left with just one Professor (Dr Gul Mohammad) who is due to retire in next over one year. There is not a single Additional Professor, Associate Professor or Assistant Professor in this department. This is bound to affect or close down all PG and doctoral programmes in Medical Oncology.

HOD Nuclear Medicine Prof Shaukat Khan is retiring on March 31, 2018. This crucial department which controls and operates PET-CT Scan and the most important tests related to heart diseases will be left with one Associate Professor (Dr Tanvir).

HOD General Surgery Prof. Khursheed Alam has retired on November 30, 2017. HOD Gastroenterology Prof Gul Javed is also retiring on March 31, 2018. HOD Microbiology Prof Dileep Kakru is reaching superannuation on May 31, 2018. HOD Neurology Prof Mushtaq Wani and HoD Blood Transfusion Department Dr Aleem Jan are also retiring later this year.