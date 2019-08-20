Canara Bank conducts consultation process meeting

State Times News

JAMMU: Canara Bank, Regional Office Jammu conducted a consultation process meeting designed to generate ideas and review performance of banks and their alignment with national priorities.

The meeting was headed by D.K Sinha, AGM CO Chandiagarh and Pradeep KS, AGM RO JAMMU. This was a first of its kind consultation where the branches were themselves asked to review their performance, deliberate on the issues before the banking sector and indicate on future strategy and the way forward.

The meet also reviewed the branch’s as well as bank’s performance and its alignment with national priorities in areas such as – Credit support for economic growth, Infrastructure/Industry, Farm Sector and Blue economy, Jal Shakti, MSME sector and MUDRA loans ,Education loans, Export credit, Green economy, Swatch Bharat, Financial inclusion and women empowerment , Direct benefit transfers, Less cash/digital economy, Ease of living ,Alignment with local priorities, and Corporate social responsibility

As a result of the consultations, a number of implementable and innovative suggestions came up on how PSBs in general, and Canara bank in particular, may improve their performance and what the road map for the future should be. These suggestions were collated and have been sent to the Circle level for further discussions at the SLBC/State level, along with comparative performance assessment of the branches under each region. After the SLBC level, final consultations will be held at the national level to compare both intra and inter-bank performance, and to finalise the suggestions regarding the way ahead for implementation across PSBs.