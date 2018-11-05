‘Canadian emergency system used for power restoration’

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Commissioner Secretary PDD, Hridesh Kumar on Sunday briefed the media persons that the State Government has procured latest emergency system from Canada for quick power restoration work in the Valley.

“Due to the recent and unprecedented snowfall, four HT towers have fallen down in Lessar, Wanpoh, Shopian and Kulgam. Power Development Department (PDD) has already deployed their men and machinery with Canadian Emergency System at the spots for the quick restoration work so that electricity supply will be restored as soon as possible. Power restoration in rest of the valley is almost complete”, he informed.

He further said that due to unprecedented snowfall, green trees had fallen on HT lines which had disrupted power supplies. As has been the practice, PDD has done pruning and cutting of tree branches, along the power HT Lines, so that any untoward incident will be averted.