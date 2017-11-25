Can Dineshwar Sharma afford to spare only 7 minutes to meet separatists?

Aaryan sharma

JAMMU: Centre’s special representative Dineshwar Sharma on Friday arrived in Jammu to hold fresh parleys with representatives of different Kashmiri Pandit groups at Jagti township community hall.

A total number of 10 delegations called on him and apprised him about their problems.

The deliberations started around 3:00 PM and continued for over one hour till 4:20 PM.

On an average every group was allotted precious 7 minutes. Representatives of Kashmiri Pandits assembled in Jagti and shouted slogans after they were told to wait till prominent and self styled leaders called on Sharma.

After meeting centre’s representative several Kashmiri Pandit participants expressed their serious concern over paucity of time in discussing their genuine issues.

“We could not present our side of the story in a short span of seven minutes”, rued several Kashmiri Pandits who called on Dineshwar Sharma here on Friday.

Panun Kashmir leaders Agnishekhar and Dr Ajay Chrungoo again boycotted the meeting as their names were clubbed with another delegation. Sitting BJP MLCs Surinder Ambardar, Ajay Bharti and former NC MLC Vijay Bakaya also met Sharma.

Another agitated member of one of the delegations claimed if talks between Dineshwar Sharma and separatists materialised in the coming days how much time he would devote to meet them and listen to their grievances.

He appealed to the Union Home Minister to advise him to spare quality time to listen to the problems of aggrieved sections of society if he is keen on delivering goods.

“If it is not tokenism tell me what it is. Is it possible for anyone to brief hardships of 27 long years in a time span of seven minutes only”, another member of Kashmiri Pandit group claimed after meeting Sharma here at Jagti township.