Cambridge Int’l School organises ‘health is wealth’ show

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Cambridge International School on Thursday organised “health is wealth” show wherein the students from Kindergarten to grade 2nd performed with enthusiasm and energy.

The show included Rhymes, Skit and Dance performances that enhanced confidence among the students.

The concept behind celebrating the show was to inculcate good habits among the children and encourage them to eat healthy food items instead of junk food as this will help them to develop healthy life-style.

The management appreciated the performance of the students. Principal A.K Sharma encouraged the students to go for healthy food to live a good and healthy life.