Calling for death

Do stricter laws frighten criminals? The fact that reported rapes of children increased from 8,541 in 2012 to 19,765 in 2016 suggests a discouraging answer and calling for the death penalty too hardly would be able to check the growing crimes against children and women. There is need for change in the attitude towards women, children and family that affects evidence-gathering, or the politician-criminal nexus that allows the accused to get away. Calling for the death penalty for rapists has a longish history among politicians, going back to the time when L.K Advani was Union Minister for Home in 2002. He recalled that he had supported such stringent punishment. It seems that the death penalty is not a deterrent for any crime anywhere. Conviction rates for rape are abysmal; capital punishment would lower them further. But capital punishment for rape that results in death was introduced by law after the Delhi gang rape on a bus in 2012, and now Parliament has amended the Prevention of Child Sex Offences Act to ensure life imprisonment or death for those who rape children under 12. Different states were passing laws to this effect even before the government’s Ordinance on the subject had turned into law, and Madhya Pradesh has sentenced five rapists of children to death, two of them on the same day. It is possible that more rapes – of children and adults – are being reported. The irony of high talks reflects that there has been a 60 per cent increase in rape complaints where as conviction rate remains at 25 per cent. Perhaps it is not the law alone, but other factors that need scrutiny. In a country where child sexual abuse is known to begin most commonly within the home, prejudice on this aspect of the matter, too, will blind evidence-gathering; it is necessary to tread with extreme care.